Gov. Doug Ducey set to address Arizona's stay-at-home order

Governor Doug Ducey is set to make an announcement on how Arizona will respond to the coronavirus pandemic at 3 P.M. on Wednesday.

The Republican governor is making the announcement one day prior to the expiration of his stay-at-home order that started March 31.

On April 22, Ducey said elective surgeries could continue starting on May 1.

This announcement comes just after the Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 deaths. As of April 29, Arizona has 7,202 cases and 304 deaths.

Protests took place outside of the State Capitol multiple times in April in calls for Ducey to reopen the state. However, Ducey said during a press conference on April 22 that he would not be ready to take further action until he could see how COVID-19 cases progressed this week.

“We do not want to lose the ground that we have gained,” Gov. Ducey said. “I want to get back to where we were as much as anybody in the state. But I want to do it in a safe and healthy way.”

While many local businesses have already taken steps in preparation for reopening, others are unsure about its potential consequences.

Many restaurants will be not ready to reopen if the governor lifts the stay-at-home order, according to Steve Chucri, president of the Arizona Restaurant Association.

Chucri said most eateries would likely open closer to mid-May, and would have lower-capacity dining rooms, more spaces between tables, and some bar areas closed.

The economic impact of the virus has already become apparent in Arizona.

One in four small businesses in Phoenix could be gone for good, according to the city's economic director. It could take six years to recover all the jobs that have been lost.

"Seeing that 20% to 25% of our small businesses won't be here when this is over is terrifying for me," said Christine Mackay, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Phoenix.

The stay-at-home order, otherwise known as the "Stay home, stay healthy, stay connected" policy, took effect on March 31 and was set to last throughout the month of April.

Maricopa County officials say the order has helped to flatten the curve, as hospitalization rates have slowed in the county.

Former State Health Director Will Humble, who is now the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, says there are encouraging signs Arizona is moving in the right direction.

However, some models provide an ominous outlook once the state reopens.

One model posed by COVIDActNow.Org suggests that 68,000 people could be hospitalized by late May, and that 65,000 people would die in three months.

However, if the stay-at-home restrictions were kept in place, cases would stabilize with 2,000 deaths in three months instead.

Based on a model from the CDC and FEMA, the removal of today's stay-at-home order would cause a peak demand for medical resources in mid-June.

The governor announced on April 27 that the state would be taking steps to significantly expand testing to more Arizonans, calling it a "testing blitz." This new effort would allow 10,000 to 20,000 residents per week to be tested every Saturday for the next three weekends.

