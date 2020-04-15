Data shows flattening of hospitalization curve amid coronavirus outbreak in Maricopa County

Officials in Maricopa County Department of Public Health say data is clearly showing a flattening of the hospitalization curve as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a statement released Wednesday, health officials attribute the flattening curve to protective measures individuals and communities are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Flattening the curve allows hospitals to have the resources to care for everyone who becomes sick," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine with Maricopa County Health, in the statement.

In a news conference held Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Sunenshine says there are 2,145 cases of COVID-19 in Maricopa County, with 60 deaths.

Dr. Sunenshine also said one out of every five people who tested positive required hospitalization, and of those who required hospitalization, six percent required care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at some point. The figures do not include those who have had mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all, who have not been tested for COVID-19.

In the statement, Dr. Sunenshine says the challenge now is to keep the curve flat, and eventually slope down.

"We cannot relax our social distancing measures yet," said Dr. Sunenshine.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

