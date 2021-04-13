Expand / Collapse search
White Claw to launch hard seltzer with higher alcohol content

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix

White Claw announced a slow rollout of its newest beverage, White Claw Surge, which contains 8% alcohol as opposed to the traditional 5%.

The newest addition to the popular hard seltzer brand will be available this summer, according to an emailed statement.

The retail price for a can of White Claw Surge will be around $2.99 and the new flavors include blood orange and cranberry.

White Claw’s new White Claw Surge hard seltzer with 8% alcohol.

Additionally, White Claw has introduced three new flavors for their traditional hard seltzer, including mango, strawberry, pineapple and blackberry.

The new White Claw Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3 is available where all alcohol is sold, nationwide, according to the company.

Marketed as a healthier alternative to beer or hard cider, White Claw was an ultra-popular drink of summer 2019. Sales of the low-calorie hard seltzer leapt up 283 percent year-over-year in July of 2020, netting more than $327 million, according to Nielsen data.

