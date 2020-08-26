Expand / Collapse search
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Trump supported her amid mastectomy

Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press

Kayleigh McEnany speaks at 2020 RNC

Kayleigh McEnany shared a personal story of her health during her address at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

WASHINGTON (AP) - One of President Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters says her boss’s empathy for the changes in her life portray the type of world she wants for her daughter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night during the Republican National Convention that Trump has supported her “both as a new mom and as an American with a preexisting condition.”

"You may know me as a supporter of president Trump, but tonight I'm here to share with you how he's supported me," said. 

McEnany underwent a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after learning she carried a genetic mutation that enhanced her chances for breast cancer.

McEnany has been public about her BRCA 2 genetic mutation, which prompted her to get a preventative double mastectomy in 2018. McEnany has previously written about her experience in an opinion piece for Fox News.

"In my family, eight women alone were diagnosed with breast cancer," McEnany said. 

Despite claiming he has ensured that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance, Trump’s administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care law, which provides health insurance protections for people with preexisting medical problems.

McEnany, who has a 9-month-old child, said, “I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America.”

FOX News contributed to this story. 