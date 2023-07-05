Wildfire burning north of Kingman prompts evacuations
STOCKTON, Ariz. - Evacuation orders are in effect for a wildfire burning 13 miles north of Kingman.
The Stockton Hill Fire sparked the afternoon of July 4 and has scorched at least 195 acres, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The following communities have been evacuated:
- Red Wing Canyon
These neighborhoods are in SET status, which means residents need to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice:
- Shadow Canyon
"BLM overhead immediately evacuated six homes upon arrival to the incident," officials said.
Around 80 personnel are responding to the fire. It is 0% contained.
The cause is under investigation.
Latest info: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aza5s-stockton-hill
Where the fire started: