Wildfire burning north of Kingman prompts evacuations

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Wildfire burns near Kingman

STOCKTON, Ariz. - Evacuation orders are in effect for a wildfire burning 13 miles north of Kingman.

The Stockton Hill Fire sparked the afternoon of July 4 and has scorched at least 195 acres, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The following communities have been evacuated:

  • Red Wing Canyon

These neighborhoods are in SET status, which means residents need to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice:

  • Shadow Canyon

"BLM overhead immediately evacuated six homes upon arrival to the incident," officials said.

Around 80 personnel are responding to the fire. It is 0% contained.

The cause is under investigation.

Latest info: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/aza5s-stockton-hill

Where the fire started: