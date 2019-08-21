Wildfire near Prescott will affect some deer and bear hunts

article

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials say a wildfire will affect some deer and bear hunts in Prescott National Forest.

The lighting-caused fire burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott is forcing the closure of an area within the forest's Chino Valley Ranger District.

Officials say the closure will affect those hunters who are planning to hunt deer and bear in parts of Game Management Unit 17B.

The archery-only, nonpermit-tag season for deer and general season for bear in that unit begins Friday.

The closure near Camp Wood Road is for the protection of the public and to allow U.S. Forest Service personnel to effectively manage the lightning-caused wildfire, which has burned almost 5.4 square miles.

Areas outside of the closures will remain open to hunting.