Wildhorse Fire: Evacuations ordered in Cochise County amid wildfire

Evacuations have been ordered for parts of Cochise County amid a wildfire burning in southern Arizona.

The Wildhorse Fire sparked on June 22 near the Palominas area, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

"As of 2pm, crews stopped forward progress on the #WildhorseFire near Hereford & working to get containment line around fire," the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management tweeted.

Sign up for Cochise County alerts here

Closures

State Route 92 is closed from Ramsey Canyon through Palominas Road. There is also a hard closure at Hereford Road.

Evacuations

Go! Evacuate now. Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.

Areas south of Three Canyons

Areas east of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge

Wildhorse area

Andalusian Way area

Set: Be alert. Know there is significant danger in your area.

Ramsey Road to Hereford Road area

Area where the fire is burning: