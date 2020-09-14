Will Smith turning 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion into Airbnb

Will Smith is turning the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion into an Airbnb rental. The listing will be available for Los Angeles County residents starting next month.

The classic American sitcom made its debut 30 years ago on September 10, 1990.

"The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around," will host guests for five one-night stays for just $30 a night.

The home isn’t actually located in Bel Air, but it is located in West LA's prominent Brentwood neighborhood.

Currently, bookings are only available for LA County residents who currently live in the same house.

Anyone interested in staying at the mansion should be ready to log on to Airbnb.com/fresh on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PST, as only five groups of guests from L.A. (two per group) will be granted bookings in October for just $30 per night.

