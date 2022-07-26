Winning numbers for Mega Millions drawing with huge jackpot drawn

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:22 PM MST until WED 2:15 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:54 PM MDT until TUE 11:00 PM MDT, Apache County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kofa
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Winning numbers for Mega Millions drawing with huge jackpot drawn

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 8:49PM
This illustration photo shows a Mega Millions lottery ticket on July 26, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) article

PHOENIX - The winning numbers for a big Mega Millions drawing were drawn on the night of July 26.

The numbers are 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The Megaplier is 3.

The jackpot for July 26's Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be $830 million.

The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize, and the biggest in more than a year. The $830 million prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $487.9 million.

According to Mega Millions website, the two biggest jackpots in the drawing's history were won in 2018 and 2021.

In January 2021, a $1.05 billion jackpot that was worth $776.6 million in cash was won by the Wolverine FLL Club in Michigan, while an anonymous player in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot in October 2018.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Good luck!

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.