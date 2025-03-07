Winter storm causing road closures near Payson, Flagstaff

The Brief Four road closures were put in place by ADOT due to winter storms. State Route 87 is closed near Payson. Three closures were enacted on Interstate 40.



Three major freeways were closed in northern Arizona due to heavy snowfall throughout the high country, ADOT announced on March 7.

State Route 87 southbound is closed near Payson at milepost 238.

Interstate 40 westbound is closed near Winslow after multiple vehicles slid off the road causing crashes and a traffic jam that extended 15 miles at one points on March 7.

Eastbound Interstate 40 is also closed near Kingman and in Ashfork due to slide-offs and congestion.



What we don't know:

There is no estimated time of reopening on any of the closures in place.

What we know:

DPS troopers are investigating the multitude of crashes on Interstate 40. They said that most of the people in the crashes don't have injuries and only minor injuries have been reported.

They are sending as many snow plows as possible to clear the roadway in the shortest amount of time possible.