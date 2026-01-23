Winter weather in parts of the U.S. affecting Sky Harbor flights

The Brief A massive winter storm is affecting flights across the U.S. Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix had nearly 200 delayed flights on Jan. 23. "When you travel, it’s ‘buckle up and hope for the best,'" one traveler said.



The massive winter storm moving across much of the U.S. is having a ripple effect in Phoenix, causing a handful of delays and cancellations at Sky Harbor International Airport despite mostly sunny and warm local conditions.

While many departures remain on time, arrival signs often avoid the "delayed" label, instead simply posting a later arrival time.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a lot of slow business. No bread on the shelves, no eggs or nothing, so I came for the weekend to hang out and stay warm," said one traveler.

The real lucky ones at Sky Harbor, meanwhile, traveled from one warm climate to another, bypassing the storm entirely.

"I’ll be honest with you, we flew first class. This Sydney airport is phenomenal. Very smooth," one passenger remarked.

The reasons tourists flock to Phoenix in the winter remain the usual draws: warm weather, golf, car shows, and bachelorette parties.

"Honestly, it’s pretty popular. I would say Scottsdale and Nashville are like tied, but [here, there is] warm weather. It’s like 16 degrees right now in Denver," a visitor said.

What's next:

While being in Phoenix this week to avoid the storm is mostly a matter of good luck, timing is everything when traveling—especially regarding the flight back home.

"Southwest just alerted us to be prepared to be delayed, or possibly canceled," one woman said, noting that when the issue is weather-related, travelers are often on their own. "You know, it is what it is. When you travel, it’s buckle up and hope for the best."