Woman, 87, goes missing in Arizona while traveling from Nevada to Texas

An 87-year-old woman is missing out of Goodyear after she and her husband stopped for gas during their road trip from Nevada to Texas, the police department said.

As of Feb. 7, Lorene Hawkes went missing around 3:15 p.m. from the area of Dysart and McDowell roads. She's wearing a white T-shirt and sweats.

She was traveling in a white Nissan Murano SUV. Hawkes doesn't have a fully charged cell phone and isn't familiar with the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Goodyear Police at 623-932-1220.

Lorene Hawkes

Lorene Hawkes' vehicle