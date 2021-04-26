Woman accused of killing pedestrian, dog in hit-and-run

article

Police arrested a woman accused of fatally colliding with a 25-year-old pedestrian and his dog on Sunday night in Sandy Springs.

Police said 38-year-old Dominique Houston of Newnan is accused of striking and killing Michael Farmer and his Catahoula, Bruce, in a car. Houston faces two counts of hit-and-run, first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving and following too closely.

Police said officers found the victims on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive after receiving a call of a hit-and-run.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Dunwoody parking deck

Police said Farmer, a Sandy Springs resident, had been walking his dog in the area.

25-year-old Michael Farmer (Photo: Sandy Springs Police Department)

Advertisement

Investigators said a white sedan moving east struck Farmer and his dog, who both suffered fatal injuries. Police learned the same vehicle was also involved in a separate hit-and-run collision near Roswell Road and Interstate 285.

Police said the suspect was speeding away from the site of the first accident when the fatal pedestrian collision occurred.

Investigators identified the vehicle as a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag and tracked the driver to Newnan with the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers took Houston to Sandy Springs for questioning and took the Chevy Malibu as evidence.

Police said they arrested Houston after interviewing her. She was booked in Fulton County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.