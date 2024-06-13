Woman accused of offering illegal sex acts at Arizona massage parlor

A woman who runs massage parlors in Arizona is accused of operating a house of prostitution in Prescott.

Deputies took 64-year-old Yuzhen Qi into custody on Wednesday, June 12, on suspicion of felony charges.

They say her business, Perfect Spa, offered illegal sex acts.

Investigators say they're looking into other massage parlors she runs in this state.

A Google search for the business shows it's "permanently closed."