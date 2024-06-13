Expand / Collapse search
Woman accused of offering illegal sex acts at Arizona massage parlor

By
Published  June 13, 2024 6:28pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Woman accused of illegal sex acts at AZ massage parlor

A woman who runs massage parlors in Arizona is accused of operating a house of prostitution in Prescott.

Deputies took 64-year-old Yuzhen Qi into custody on Wednesday, June 12, on suspicion of felony charges.

Deputies took 64-year-old Yuzhen Qi into custody on Wednesday, June 12, on suspicion of felony charges.

They say her business, Perfect Spa, offered illegal sex acts.

Investigators say they're looking into other massage parlors she runs in this state.

A Google search for the business shows it's "permanently closed."

