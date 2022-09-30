Woman arrested after deputies find 360,000 fentanyl pills in Pinal County

A woman was arrested after authorities found 360,000 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Arizona.

On Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican resident, was driving a vehicle along Interstate 10 when she was stopped by Pinal County deputies.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted deputies of the presence of drugs. The deputies searched the car and found a concealed compartment in the floorboard under the backseats. Deputies found approximately 21 packages containing blue stamped M30 pills inside.

In total, 360,000 pills were seized from the vehicle. A Chandler Police Department laboratory confirmed a sample of the pills contained fentanyl.

Granillo-Velazquez is accused of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Her trial date is set for Nov. 1.

"A conviction for possessing with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.