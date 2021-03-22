Woman arrested after puppy dies from heroin overdose

article

A New York woman faces an animal cruelty charge after allegedly allowing her puppy to eat heroin off of a plate.

Nicole Holland, 26, of Fulton allegedly let the 6-week-old miniature Doberman Pinscher ingest the heroin while she was getting high herself.

The dog, named Champ, died as a result of opioid intoxication.

State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Oswego County SPCA and the Cornell University Pathology Department.

Police arrested Holland on March 18, 2021.

The charge is a misdemeanor. She is due in court on April 6, 2021.

