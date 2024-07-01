Woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Phoenix club
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a club in Phoenix that left a woman dead.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on June 29 outside Club Encounters, located near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found 29-year-old Ta'Janae Carter with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Phoenix Police say the suspect in the shooting, 24-year-old Teayanna Minter, turned herself into Glendale Police.
Minter was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.
Teayanna Minter