Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.

Troopers eventually caught up with the driver, identified as 22-year-old Julie Baucom, near Recker Road.

Julie Baucom

"A DPS Sergeant performed a traffic break allowing another trooper to turn wrong way with the vehicle and perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle," DPS said in a statement.

Baucom, a Phoenix resident, was booked into jail for aggravated DUI. DPS says her blood-alcohol level was .186%.

