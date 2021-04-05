Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in North Phoenix

article

A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Phoenix.

According to police, 53-year-old Jackie Peloguin was crossing the street near Cave Creek and Sahuaro Roads at 7:44 p.m. on April 4 when she was hit by a white 2006 Acura 3.2 TL.

Peloguin was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The Acura did not stay at the scene after the collision and left the area northbound on Cave Creek Road. It was later found by police abandoned near 20th Street and Greenway Parkway.

Officers later located the driver of the Acura, 43-year-old Melissa Truax, at her home. She was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Based on probable cause, police say Truax was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

