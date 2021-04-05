Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

article

One person is dead and another is injured following a hit-and-run crash at a Phoenix intersection.

According to police, the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on April 4 near 31st Street and McDowell Road as 43-year-old Leroy Romero and a 43-year-old woman were in a crosswalk.

After the collision, the vehicle, a silver Dodge Nitro SUV, failed to stop and continued westbound on McDowell.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

