Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix hit-and-run crash

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - One person is dead and another is injured following a hit-and-run crash at a Phoenix intersection.

According to police, the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on April 4 near 31st Street and McDowell Road as 43-year-old Leroy Romero and a 43-year-old woman were in a crosswalk.

After the collision, the vehicle, a silver Dodge Nitro SUV, failed to stop and continued westbound on McDowell.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. The female victim suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

RELATED: PD: Driver sought after man hit, killed near Phoenix intersection

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.