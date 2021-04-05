PD: Driver sought after man hit, killed near Phoenix intersection

article

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man who was crossing the street near a Phoenix intersection.

According to police, firefighters responded to an area near Seventh Street and Camelback Road just before 11:30 p.m. on April 4 and found a 55-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim was trying to cross the street when he was hit by an unknown silver vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Camelback near Eighth Street.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.