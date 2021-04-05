Expand / Collapse search
PD: Driver sought after man hit, killed near Phoenix intersection

By Brent Corrado
Published 
PHOENIX - Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man who was crossing the street near a Phoenix intersection.

According to police, firefighters responded to an area near Seventh Street and Camelback Road just before 11:30 p.m. on April 4 and found a 55-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim was trying to cross the street when he was hit by an unknown silver vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Camelback near Eighth Street.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

