Woman from California drowns in Lake Havasu, sheriff's office says

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a California woman drowned in Lake Havasu on Sunday after her "improperly secured life jacket came off."

At around 2 p.m. on March 10, deputies responded to the area of the Islander RV Resort on Lake Havasu for reports of a possible drowning. When they got there, they learned a woman had jumped off a boat to go for a swim.

When she jumped off, deputies say her "improperly secured life jacket came off," she panicked, then went underwater.

The sheriff's office dive team and a helicopter searched the area but couldn't find the woman.

"Further into the search, side-scan sonar technology and divers were used. The victim was located in 59 degree water at a depth of 42 feet," deputies said.

The victim is Cynthia Marin, 49, of La Mesa, California.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing.

Map of where the incident happened: