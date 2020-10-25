Woman captures fascinating video of huntsman spider during molting process

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
13
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Woman captures fascinating video of huntsman spider during molting process

By Catherine Park
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Huntsman spider molting process timelapse

An Australian woman managed to capture video of a huntsman spider molting its outer skin.

QUEENSLAND, Australia - With Halloween just around the corner, what better way to fuel your nightmares ahead of the spooky holiday than by watching a video of a molting huntsman spider.

Lisa Van Kula Donovan, from Queensland, Australia, managed to capture footage on Sept. 20 of a huntsman spider in the process of shedding its skin and the video is both creepy and fascinating.

In the timelapse video, the spider is seen slowly, but surely, inching its way out of its old skin, and once it finally managed to fully emerge out of its old body, it dangles for some time, only twitching every few seconds.

The spider then appeared to be stretching its newly-molted body and hangs out as the video ended.

“It was amazing and stressful all at the same time,” Donovan said of watching the process. “I named her Sophia after my goddaughter who was as excited as me to see this.”

RELATED: Orlando woman spots witch in the clouds just days before Halloween

Huntsman spiders have very flat bodies “adapted for living in narrow spaces under loose bark or rock crevices. This is aided by their legs which, instead of bending vertically in relation to the body, have the joints twisted so that they spread out forwards and laterally in crab-like fashion ('giant crab spiders'),” according to the Australian Museum.

An adult spider could have a leg span of about 3 to 5 inches, which is roughly the size of an iPhone 11 Pro.

And, while a huntsman spider’s bite is not fatal to humans, anyone who may suffer a bite from one of these spiders should relieve any pain by using an ice pack. However, if the pain persists, people should seek medical attention, the Australian Museum added.

Storyful contributed to this report.