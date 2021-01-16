Woman, child critically injured after car crashes into power pole and fire hydrant in Mesa

article

Firefighters say a woman and her child have been hospitalized in critical condition after a car crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Mesa.

According to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 16 near Broadway and Dobson Roads.

After arriving at the scene, crews found wires down near a vehicle that had a total of four passengers. A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and a 1-year-old child was not injured.

Crews from SRP responded to the scene to secure the power to the pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

