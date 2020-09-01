Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Woman crochets ‘beer-friendly’ face mask for easy access to alcoholic drinks

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX TV Digital Team

Woman crochets beer-friendly face mask

A woman from the Dominican Republic crafted a new face mask that gives easy access to beer and other alcoholic beverages.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - The COVID-19 pandemic has made face masks a daily necessity. And while medical masks have certainly been a safe and popular option, some have decided to make their own masks by hand — for some creative benefits.

A woman from the Dominican Republic created a new face mask that, although not particularly effective against the spread of the coronavirus, allows the wearer easy access to their beer.

A viral video posted on Twitter by Rosaris de Jesus shows their mother, Elizabeth, wearing her newest creation — a yellow crocheted face mask with a round flap at the front. The flap lifts up to allow Elizabeth easy access to her beer bottle.

De Jesus said that their mother had been making face masks and drink cozies, but “outdid herself” in this particularly creative one.

“For everyone worried about the safety, she did this for fun. She’s at home in the video,” tweeted De Jesus in response to claims that the mask was ineffective against the COVID-19 pandemic. “I promise no humans were hurt in the making of this video.”

The beer-friendly mask is among several creative face coverings that arose amid the spread of COVID-19. In August, a Japanese company created a “smart mask” that is designed to facilitate international communication in a socially-distanced society.

RELATED: Japanese company’s ‘smart’ face mask translates wearer’s speech into 8 different languages

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public settings, especially when other social distancing measures are hard to maintain, in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.