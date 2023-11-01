Woman dead following Maryvale shooting: Phoenix Police

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting in West Phoenix.

In a statement released on Nov. 1, police officials said the incident happened on Oct. 31 in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"When they arrived, officers learned the shooting occurred inside a home with multiple people inside," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.

Investigators said the victim, identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"Homicide detectives responded to investigate the shooting and canvass the area for evidence. After speaking to witnesses, detectives learned the suspect left the area before police arrived," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement.

An arrest has not been made in the case. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446].)

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

Map of area where the shooting happened