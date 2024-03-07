Woman dead following rollover crash on South Mountain: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police officials said one person is dead following a rollover crash on South Mountain.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to the area of Telegraph Pass Road near Holbert Lookout at around 5:00 p.m. on Mar. 7.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female and two juvenile children who were occupants of the single vehicle involved and all were injured," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. The two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was not identified.

Investigators say the car was speeding along Telegraph Pass Road when the woman lost control and drove off the roadway.

"Information gathered leads detectives to believe that alcohol is a factor in this collision," police said.

Area where the crash happened