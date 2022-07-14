Woman dead, man injured after shooting at Estrella Village home

A woman has died and a man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road late Wednesday night.

Phoenix police say they visited the Estrella Village home just before 11:30 p.m. on July 13 and found a man with a non-life threatening injury.

First responders also found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she died from her injuries.

"They learned there were two adults shot inside the home by unknown suspects who left the area before officers arrived," police said in a statement.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was released.

More Arizona headlines