Phoenix jewelry store robbery ends in shooting at strip mall, MCSO says
PHOENIX - An armed robbery in a jewelry store ended with a victim being shot at a north Phoenix strip mall, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on July 12.
The incident happened near I-17 and Anthem Way around 6 p.m.
Deputies responded to the store and found a person who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, MCSO says.
The suspect is on the loose.
No further information is available.
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.