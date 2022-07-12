Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix jewelry store robbery ends in shooting at strip mall, MCSO says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:41PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

An armed robbery of a jewelry store ended with a victim being shot at a north Phoenix strip mall, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on July 12.

PHOENIX - An armed robbery in a jewelry store ended with a victim being shot at a north Phoenix strip mall, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on July 12.

The incident happened near I-17 and Anthem Way around 6 p.m.

Deputies responded to the store and found a person who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, MCSO says.

The suspect is on the loose.

No further information is available.

