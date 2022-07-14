Missing Arizona girl found in Mexico after she was lured by man posing as teen, deputies say

article

Two people are facing federal charges after a missing Arizona girl was found in Mexico.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice said 38-year-old Daniel Navarro and 20-year-old Julie Le drove the 15-year-old girl to Tijuana back on July 1.

The teenage girl had been visiting relatives in California for the summer when Navarro allegedly convinced her to run away with him to Mexico.

Navarro reportedly posed as a teenage boy and had an online relationship with the 15-year-old for the past year.

The 38-year-old is accused of impersonating a teen to lure her away for sex, and he allegedly had asked other teenagers for sexual images as well.

Navarro and Le, both California residents, were arrested on Sunday when they tried to reenter the U.S.

The girl, who was not named, was rescued from a home in Tijuana.

More crime news