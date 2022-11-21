Woman dead, son injured following shooting at Mesa parking lot

A shopping center in Mesa remains a crime scene on Nov. 21, following a double shooting.

"I heard what sounded like gunshots," said Andre Garcia. "Didn't really put two and two together."

As it turns out, the sounds that Garcia heard were gunshots fired at a parking lot in the area of Baseline and Greenfield Roads.

"We had a 27-year-old man who called in and said he and his mother, who is 61 years old, were shot," said Brandi George with the Mesa Police Department. "There were two vehicles. Mom was sleeping in one, and son was sleeping in the other when this person drove up and opened fire on both of them."

Mesa Police investigators say they don’t know if there was a confrontation that led up to the shooting. The woman did not survive the shooting.

"As I come out, there was someone getting chest compressions, loading someone on a stretcher," said Garcia.

Mesa Police officials say with help from the Maricopa County Sheriff's office, they have detained an investigative lead. However, they have not determined whether the suspect and victims knew each other.