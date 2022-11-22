Pinal County murder suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they received a 9-1-1 call from a home on Padilla Road near Stanfield on Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. A child stated a family member was dying, and the victim's husband shot her.

PCSO says the 30-year-old victim died and 32-year-old Ismael Ortega Hernandez fled from the home on foot. His cell phone was recovered in the area.

Deputies say Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He's described as 5' 6" tall with a thin build.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's name was not released.

