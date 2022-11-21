Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix.

The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.

"Less lethal pepperball was discharged, and the man was eventually taken into custody," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police.