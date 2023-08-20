Woman dies in Laveen street racing crash, 4 hospitalized

Two cars street racing in Laveen caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and knocked out power for thousands of residents Saturday night, police said.

Four people were also hospitalized in the collision near 39th Avenue and Southern, including the drivers.

Phoenix investigators say the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles racing westbound down Southern Avenue moments before they crashed into each other.

By the time first responders arrived, one of the cars had rolled over and another had hit a fence.

Two men were pulled from the car that rolled over, and one of them sustained life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that vehicle, 19-year-old Lesli Vega Bolanos, was "partially ejected" and died.

The driver and passenger in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

A witness told police that it looked like the cars were driving above 80 miles per hour.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to hit an electric pole, knocking out power to thousands of residents in the area. According to the SRP outage map, workers have managed to restore power to most of the homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Where it happened: