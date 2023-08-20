Woman dies in Laveen street racing crash, 4 hospitalized

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
10
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 1:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley

Woman dies in Laveen street racing crash, 4 hospitalized

By
Published 
Laveen
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Two cars street racing in Laveen caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and knocked out power for thousands of residents Saturday night, police said.

Four people were also hospitalized in the collision near 39th Avenue and Southern, including the drivers.

Phoenix investigators say the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Witnesses reported seeing the two vehicles racing westbound down Southern Avenue moments before they crashed into each other.

By the time first responders arrived, one of the cars had rolled over and another had hit a fence. 

Two men were pulled from the car that rolled over, and one of them sustained life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in that vehicle, 19-year-old Lesli Vega Bolanos, was "partially ejected" and died.

The driver and passenger in the other car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

A witness told police that it looked like the cars were driving above 80 miles per hour.

The crash caused one of the vehicles to hit an electric pole, knocking out power to thousands of residents in the area. According to the SRP outage map, workers have managed to restore power to most of the homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Where it happened: