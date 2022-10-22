Woman fighting for her life after her house goes up in flames, more than 20 dogs were found inside

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A woman is fighting for her life after a fire spread throughout her Phoenix home where dozens of dogs were also found in metal cages.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Bell Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

A woman in her 80s was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

As for the dogs in cages, the fire department says they rescued as many as possible and that 7 of the dogs are being treated with the help of neighbors. "Firefighters have reached out to the Humane Society and other animal care groups for assistance," Keller said.

No firefighters were injured during this incident.