Woman found dead near California-Arizona border had been missing for over a month

A woman who went missing near the California-Arizona border has been found dead, the La Paz County Sheriff's Office said.

Amanda Nenigar, 27, was last seen alive on Feb. 28 in Blythe, California. Her car had been found in a remote area of La Paz County in Arizona.

The Blythe Police Department was looking into her disappearance when, on March 29, she was found dead.

"The family has been notified and issued a statement requesting privacy and thanked the public for their assistance in trying to locate Amanda. We ask that you please respect the family during this time and avoid spreading rumors and assumptions," the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances leading up to her death and how she died weren't detailed by the authorities.

Missing person bulletin for Amanda Nenigar

Map of where Blythe is: