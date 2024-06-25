Mother and daughter found dead inside Chandler condo, PD says

A mother and daughter were found dead inside a Chandler condo on Tuesday night, the police department said.

At around 5:30 p.m. on June 25 near Ray Road and Priest Drive, officers responded to a 911 call from a concerned neighbor.

"When officers arrived, they found two deceased individuals inside a condominium, an adult female and a female juvenile," Chandler Police said. "The victims were located in a bedroom inside the condo. A firearm was also located in the room."

Police believe this was an act of murder-suicide.

The mother is 49 and her daughter is 10.

Mother and daughter identified by school

Grace Christian Academy is where the mom was a first-grade teacher aid, and where the 10-year-old girl had just finished fourth-grade.

A neighbor who was home at the time, Carmina Garey, said, "Feels a little eerie, knowing that happened, and we didn't hear it, or we didn't know about it, because everything was so quiet. There was no ambulance, no sirens, nothing. So a little eerie."

Head aministrator at Grace Christian Academy in Tempe, Kelvin Inouye, says 49-year-old Cheryl Brashier had a degree in engineering and chose to work at Grace Christian to be close to her 10-year-old daughter, Shelby.

"They were so bright and cheerful and full of energy," he said. "A great attitude about life."

Inouye says the two moved to the Valley from Idaho a year and a half ago.

"She had a spunk about life, like I can do anything, and I'm wanting to try and just full of energy in life," he said about Shelby.

Grace Christian notified families and teachers about the deaths in an email offering counseling services, stating, "Both mother and daughter were well-loved and respected."

"They will be remembered and sorely missed. I can't see how we're going to go through all of this altogether and grow stronger together because of them," Inouye said.

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

