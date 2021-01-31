Woman couldn’t find COVID-19 vaccine appointment, gets one on site the same day

While the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 65 years old and up in Arizona, signing up for it can tricky for several reasons.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, Barbara Knapp and her husband drove an 82-year-old friend to get the vaccine at Arizona's 24/7 vaccine site at State Farm Stadium.

Her husband already got his first dose of the vaccine. As for her, she's 71 and couldn’t manage to get an appointment before heading to the site.

"I live with my husband who is 85 and I don’t want to get the COVID virus and give it to him," Knapp said. She decided to tag along for the ride just in case she might be able to get a vaccine.

Good news: she did.

How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

It’s a similar story for Anne Lucas, who tagged along with a couple of her older friends to try and get the vaccine.

"So that we can be together and try and get back to normal," Lucas said.

At State Farm Stadium, they’ve given about 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those most vulnerable.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona, visit this link.