Woman hospitalized following police shooting and standoff, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police say a woman has been arrested after a police shooting and standoff that lasted several hours.

According to the department, the incident happened in a Northwest Phoenix neighborhood near 47th Avenue and Greenway.

Police say their Community Action Officers were at a home in the area with the Neighborhood Services Department and volunteers to help clean up the yard when a 51-year-old woman got out of the home, fired a gun at officers, went back inside, and then came out a second time and pointed the gun at officers.

An officer then fired at the woman.

The woman, according to investigators, went back inside the home and refused to leave for several hours. She was eventually arrested when gas and less-lethal rounds were used by officers.

No officers or other community members were injured.

Advertisement

Police say the woman was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into jail upon her release.

(Click here for the interactive map)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.