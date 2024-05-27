Woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting; swimmer missing at Bartlett Lake l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A shooting at an apartment complex in south Phoenix left a woman with serious injuries, Maricopa County deputies are searching for a man who reportedly went underwater at Bartlett Lake, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 27.
1. Woman hurt in south Phoenix shooting
A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix Police said.
2. Swimmer reported missing at Bartlett Lake
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went underwater at Bartlett Lake and never resurfaced on Sunday.
3. Man accused of starting Arizona wildfire
A Yuma man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he was responsible for starting the Refuge Fire.
4. Lifeguard shortage could affect beaches, pools on Memorial Day
In recent years, lifeguard shortages have prompted some municipalities to close beaches and pools or reduce operating hours.
5. Mike Tyson suffers medical scare
Boxing legend Mike Tyson reportedly had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/27/24
A warm Memorial Day in the Valley with a high in triple digits