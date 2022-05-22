Woman impersonates dental hygienist, Power Ranger arrested, monkeypox: this week's top stories

article

A woman who impersonated a dental hygienist in California and possibly in Arizona was arrested, as was the red Power Ranger. Monkeypox cases are now growing across the world, too. These are the top stories from last week, May 15 to 21.

1. Stranded Kentucky man allegedly kills volunteer firefighter who stopped to help: Authorities in Indiana said a Kentucky man who was stranded on the side of the road allegedly pulled out a shotgun and killed a firefighter who stopped to lend a helping hand, according to reports.

Image of Jacob T. McClanahan who was shot and killed by Justin Moore. Expand

2. Video: Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say: Intense cellphone video shows the moments deputies say a man attacked another driver with a knife during an apparent road rage incident and the victim turned the tables by pulling out a gun.

Rafael Rivera/Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office

3. Woman charged with posing as a dental hygienist for years: Prosecutors announced the arrest of a 50-year-old woman suspected of illegally posing as a dental hygienist for years in California and possibly Arizona. She was arrested in Glendale, Arizona where she had been working as a hygienist.

Elizabeth Larijani, 50, was arrested in Arizona, accused of fraudulently impersonating a dental hygienist for at least five years in San Jose and Campbell. (Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office)

4. Red Power Ranger among 18 arrested in Texas PPP fraud case: The Texas man who once played the Red Power Ranger on the iconic 1990s television show was among 18 people arrested in a federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud case.

OAKS, PA - APRIL 04: Red Power Ranger Austin St. John attends the 2015 Great Philadelphia Comic Con at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on April 4, 2015 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage) Expand

5. An Arizona dog was presumed dead after going missing. She was found 15 months later: "Lilibeth probably survived on cat food and water left out for the cats, so we're very fortunate she was able to survive 15 months out on her own," said Barb Savoy with Friends for Life.

6. Monkeypox: What you should know as the disease spreads around the world: News of the monkeypox case comes as health officials in a number of countries around the world report multiple cases of the disease.

7. Arizona man shoots, kills his girlfriend then drives her to the hospital, police say: The Prescott Police Department says a woman was killed by her boyfriend on May 16 when he shot her, but still attempted to get medical help for her.

8. Teen died while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say: A 17-year-old girl was stuck with her head above the sand and removed by emergency responders. Her older brother, identified as 18-year-old Levi Caverly, died after EMTs say he was buried at least 8 feet beneath the sand.

9. Phoenix residents killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say: "Preliminary evidence at the scene suggests that Bobby shot Mary before turning the gun on himself. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing," police said.

10. Netflix tells employees to quit if they’re offended by new culture memo: "As employees we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values," the memo states.

