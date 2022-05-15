Phoenix residents killed in apparent murder-suicide, police say

article

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place on the morning of May 15.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says officers responded to a home near 8th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. That's where they found Mary Ousley, 68, and Bobby Ousley, 57, dead.

"Preliminary evidence at the scene suggests that Bobby shot Mary before turning the gun on himself. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing," Cole said.

The relationship between the two hasn't been made clear.

No further information is available.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).