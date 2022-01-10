Woman in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX - A woman has been hospitalized after she was found unconscious in the bedroom of a Phoenix apartment fire.
According to Capt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire, crews responded on the morning of Jan. 10 to an apartment complex near 35th and Missouri Avenues and found a fire burning on the first floor.
When firefighters went inside to battle the fire, they found a woman in her 50s unconscious in the bedroom. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
(Phoenix Fire Department)
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
(Phoenix Fire Department)
