'I will shoot up the school': Surprise Police arrest teen accused of posting threats to social media

Police in Surprise have arrested a teenage student for allegedly making threats against a school on social media.

According to Sgt. Tommy Hale, police on Monday arrested the 14-year-old West Point Elementary School student "after a criminal investigation revealed the student had posted threatening messages to a social media account."

"The threats in part stated, ‘I will shoot up the school’ on January 10," Sgt. Hale said in a statement.

Police say there is no threat to the school at this time.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

"This type of activity is not funny, it's not a joke or a prank," Police Chief Benny Pina said in a statement. "Threats of violence against our schools will not be tolerated, if you make a threat against our schools we will find you, and you will be arrested."

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 at 623-222-TIPS.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.