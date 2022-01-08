Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting after man and woman hurt in west Phoenix

By Alexa Vagnozzi
Published 
Updated 9:14PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Two people transported to hospital after being shot: Phoenix police

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting after two people were sent to the hospital in west Phoenix. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at 7 p.m.

Sgt. Vincent Cole says a man and woman were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It's unknown if there are any outstanding suspects and police haven't said what led up to the shooting. 

No further information was released.

Car in palm tree at shooting scene.

Car in palm tree at shooting scene.

