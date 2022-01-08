Police investigating shooting after man and woman hurt in west Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital in west Phoenix Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road at 7 p.m.

Sgt. Vincent Cole says a man and woman were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

It's unknown if there are any outstanding suspects and police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

No further information was released.

Car in palm tree at shooting scene.

