Burglary suspect in Laveen arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer

article

A man is being accused of aggravated assault on a Phoenix police officer after he reportedly broke into a business in Laveen on Jan. 7.

Phoenix police say the incident happened just before midnight on Friday near 51st Avenue and Baseline, when a witness reportedly saw 27-year-old Matthew Bia break into a building in the area.

An officer arrived and attempted to talk to Bia to get him to come out, but he refused and negotiations failed, officials said.

"Bia then reached to his waistband, and pulled his hand out quickly extending it toward the officer," officers said in a statement.

The policeman reportedly thought Bia was pointing a gun and fired a round from his own weapon, officials said. The suspect was not hit.

Bia was taken into custody once other officers arrived. He sustained minor cuts from broken glass during the initial reported breaking, but was otherwise unhurt.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect was booked into jail and faces aggravated assault and burglary charges.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.