As I-17 shooting investigation continues, victim's sister aims to shed light on her brother's case

Phoenix Police officials say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting along the I-17 in Phoenix on Jan. 4.

According to officials, they received a call of shooting along I-17 just after 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The freeway was restricted for some time as a result of the investigation.

As of Jan. 7, Phoenix Police officials say there are no updates on the case.

Family speaks out

Days after the shooting took place, the victim's sister spoke out about the incident, saying that the shooting was random, and calling on Phoenix Police to take action.

"I felt powerless. It was shocking. I felt the family feels violated. We have been put in place of fear," said the victim's sister, who did not want to be identified in fear of retaliation.

The victim's sister said her 58-year-old brother was test-driving an old Corvette he had been working on, and suddenly, a gunshot came through the passenger side window, striking her brother.

"He’s a good person, works hard, has an honest job, and then something like this happens," said the victim's sister. "He is a victim."

In their initial statement, Phoenix Police said the victim "is not proving information regarding who was involved in the shooting." His sister said there is a reason for that: since the victim was shot in the face, he could not currently speak.

"I don’t understand how someone can define someone as being uncooperative after being shot in the face," said the victim's sister. "He cannot speak for himself, so I am being his voice."

The victim's sister does not believe the shooting stemmed from road rage. She says her brother had no verbal exchange with other drivers.

As for the victim, he still can't talk clearly, and his sister says he will need dental work and possibly surgery. However, she is relieved the gunshot did not turn fatal.

"He was shot by a random person, and this person needs to be caught," the victim's sister said. "Justice needs to be done."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

(Click here for GoFundMe)

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.