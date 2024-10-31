Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance to hold Scottsdale rally days before election

Published  October 31, 2024 8:41am MST
2024 Election
    • JD Vance will hold a rally at Dillon Precision in Scottsdale on Nov. 2.
    • Vance's rally comes just days before Election Day.
    • The event begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will be back in Arizona this weekend for a campaign rally.

Vance will speak at a rally at Dillon Precision, located near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Greenway Hayden Loop in Scottsdale, at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to the Trump-Vance campaign.

You can register for tickets to the event by clicking here. Doors open for the rally at 10:30 a.m.

Vance's visit to Arizona comes after former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear as a guest on Tucker Carlson's Live Tour in Glendale on Halloween.

Also on Halloween, Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is holding a rally in Phoenix.

  • Information for this story was provided by the Trump-Vance campaign in a news release.