14-year-old girl shot during Tempe house party, suspect in custody

A 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting broke out at a house party in Tempe early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at a home near McClintock and Apache Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Police say a fight broke out at the party which led to the shooting.

A 14-year-old girl was shot and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspected shooter is in custody, and there is no threat to the public, police say.

No identities have been released.

