11-month-old boy rushed to hospital after being pulled from pool in Paradise Valley: FD

An 11-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being found in a Paradise Valley pool on Saturday afternoon, Phoenix Fire officials said.

The boy was found in the swimming pool by family members at a home near 68th Street and Lincoln Drive.

Fire officials say family members went into the backyard to look for the child when they found him in the pool. The family called 911 immediately and performed CPR until firefighters arrived.

The child was rushed to a local pediatric hospital.

It's unknown how long the boy was in the pool.

No further information was released.

Firefighters had their first drowning of the year earlier this week. On Wednesday, a 3-year-old boy fell into a swimming pool in north Phoenix died from his injuries the following day.

